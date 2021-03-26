Sports

Sanwo-Olu: Eagles’ return to Lagos historic

…as Patrick Pascal gets house gift

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is excited about the return of Super Eagles to Lagos, 20 years after the senior national team last played in the state. Sanwo-Olu, during a dinner he hosted at the State House Marina was particularly happy that the City of Excellence would be hosting Eagles at a time many thought this might never happen again.

“Lagos is the original home of Eagles because I realized after my research that over 80 top national players were Lagos based. I recall Henry Nwosu, Samson Siasia. Jonathan Akpoborie, Gabriel Okolosi, Ifeanyi Udeze and Odion Ighalo are some of such players. “When we started the plan to host the Eagles, we never knew it would be this smooth but somehow, we have worked hard to rewrite history. I urge the players to feel at home and ejoy the hospitality in the state. We love good football and we expect Eagles to win in Benin against Squirrels and also the Crocodiles of Lesotho in Lagos.

Eagles Skipper Ahmed Musa commended the Governor for his persistent interest in sports especially football. The Eagles skipper later presented an autographed jersey of the Super Eagles to the governor and his wife, Mrs Ibidapo Sanwo-Olu. However, Governor Sanwo-Olu stunned all at the dinner when he announced that Eagles Coordinator will be a beneficiary of a flat at the Housing Estate inaugurated on Wednesday in Ikorodu. “The 1996 Olympics team made us proud in Atlanta to win the gold medal. It is sad that the pledge made to the team by government is yet to be fulfilled but since one of them is here in person of Patrick Pascal, we hereby present him a 3-bedroom flat to show that our heroes means so much to us in Lagos,” the governor said.

