Sanwo-Olu emerges Lagos workers’ guber candidate

Gov: I’ll not disappoint you

…back Tinubu

For the first time, Organised Labour in Lagos State yesterday came out to openly declare support and threw their weight behind candidate of a political party. Labour leaders held a mega solidarity rally in Ikeja to endorse the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the governor’s landmark achievements and his implementation of labour-friendly policies in governance. Lagos NLC Chairman, Funmilayo Sessi, and her counterpart in TUC, Gbenga Ekundayo, led thousands of workers in the rally held at the Police Training College in Ikeja GRA.

At the Sanwo-Olu endorsement rally were leaders and members of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), National Union of Teachers (NUT), Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), and association of herbal medicine dealers.

The labour movement in the state also endorsed the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the model he instituted took Lagos out as the best labour-friendly state. Sessi explained that the move was not to politicise the Organised Labour, but said the unions were not comfortable to sit on the fence in a governorship election in which Sanwo-Olu, whom she described as “the most labour-friendly Governor”, is contesting. The Lagos NLC chief said the Organised Labour met in congresses prior to the rally to sample the opinions of people in the labour movement about gubernatorial contenders in Lagos. She said the decision to support Sanwo-Olu was made after members of the Organised Labour unanimously endorsed Sanwo-Olu based on his fulfillment of promises to the movement. Sessi said: “Before we embarked on this rally, we all agreed at our respective congresses to support Sanwo-Olu to continue as our Governor. “We have made the decision before today but we only came out to display our solidarity with him publicly.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...