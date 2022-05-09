News

Sanwo-Olu emerges Sun Governor-of-the-Year winner

The strides being recorded from the strategic implementation of the development blueprint of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos State, known as THEMES agenda, has, again, been acknowledged with an institutional award.

 

The Sun, a foremost national newspaper, at the weekend, named Sanwo-Olu as its “2021 Governor of the Year” for the transformation being achieved in the areas of public infrastructure, education, housing and public health care, among others.

 

The Lagos helmsman shared the prize with his counterparts from Bauchi and Imo states, Governors Bala Mohammed and Hope Uzodimma, who were also recognised for transformational governance initiated in their respective domains.

 

The awarding institution noted that Sanwo-Olu’s nomination for the prize followed the Governor’s commitment to regenerate the Lagos landscape and scale up public infrastructure to address evolving challenges observed in the socio-economic environment, especially in the transportation sector. Being a coastal city constantly struggling with deficiency of land and traffic congestion occasioned by increasing population,

 

The Sun newspaper said Lagos required continued efforts by the government to provide and

upgrade infrastructure to cope with evolving challenges. Sanwo-Olu, the media group said, has been action-oriented, focusing his energy towards bringing solutions that have aided the growth of the State’s economy and improve people’s welfare.

 

The newspaper said: “Three years down the line, Lagos residents can carry their shoulders high for giving their mandate to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has not, for once, slowed down the pace in fulfilling his campaign promises. The Governor is intelligent, resilient, smart and impatient in executing lifetransforming projects without leaving out any part of the State.

 

 

