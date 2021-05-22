News

Sanwo-Olu empowers 120,000 public school pupils with digital skills

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government said it has empowered a total of 120,000 Public Primary and Secondary Schools pupils/ students across its Six Educational Districts with basic computer skills under its Digital Skills Initiative (DSI). The students/ pupils were trained in the areas of basic computer skills, cod-ing skills, scratch, cloud service and World Wide Web, Internet Technology, interactive and visualized coding to prepare them ahead of the global information technology requirement. Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab disclosed this during a ministerial press briefing at Alausa , Ikeja Lagos as part of the activities commemorating the 2nd year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration in the State. Wahab explained further that Digital Skills Initiative (DSI), which was implemented in Collaboration with Advent Management Solutions with its delivery partners – LoftyInc Allied Partners Limited and Scholarx, was aimed at empowering Youths and young students in Lagos Primary and Secondary schools by equipping them with knowledge, skills, and know-how that would enable them to thrive in the technology space in a couple of years’ time and compete in the future Job Market with digital skills like their counterparts from any part of the world. Wahab noted that the Digital Skills Initiative is in tandem with the state Government vision for Education and Technology, which is the 3rd Pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda of Governor Sanwo Olu administration in the State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa to Army: Be humane in discharging your duties

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday implored officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces to be humane in the discharge of their official responsibilities. This was even as the governor said that officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces should not abuse their position and should not use their position and uniform to maltreat […]
News

Lagos by-election: PDP in dilemma as APC settles for Bank MD

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State is currently in a quandary over the selection of its candidate ahead of the October 31 Lagos East senatorial district election in the state.   This is as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to have settled for the outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris […]
News

How everyone you meet can potentially aid your path to success, according to Myles Kronman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Myles Kronman is the founder of Model House LA and a firm believer in the power of networking. Here are three reasons why he believes networking is key. Expands your capability Networking is one way of pushing yourself out of your comfort zone. How do you know when you have entered one? Simple, ask yourself […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica