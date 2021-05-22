Sanwo-Olu empowers 120,000 public school pupils with digital skills

The Lagos State government said it has empowered a total of 120,000 Public Primary and Secondary Schools pupils/ students across its Six Educational Districts with basic computer skills under its Digital Skills Initiative (DSI). The students/ pupils were trained in the areas of basic computer skills, cod-ing skills, scratch, cloud service and World Wide Web, Internet Technology, interactive and visualized coding to prepare them ahead of the global information technology requirement. Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab disclosed this during a ministerial press briefing at Alausa , Ikeja Lagos as part of the activities commemorating the 2nd year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration in the State. Wahab explained further that Digital Skills Initiative (DSI), which was implemented in Collaboration with Advent Management Solutions with its delivery partners – LoftyInc Allied Partners Limited and Scholarx, was aimed at empowering Youths and young students in Lagos Primary and Secondary schools by equipping them with knowledge, skills, and know-how that would enable them to thrive in the technology space in a couple of years’ time and compete in the future Job Market with digital skills like their counterparts from any part of the world. Wahab noted that the Digital Skills Initiative is in tandem with the state Government vision for Education and Technology, which is the 3rd Pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda of Governor Sanwo Olu administration in the State.

Like this: Like Loading...