Sanwo-Olu empowers 2,000 physically challenged people

The Lagos State Government recently provided financial assistance to 2,000 Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs), while also providing assistive devices to a number of physically challenged individuals, including laptop computers, wheelchairs, guide canes, hearing aids, motorized wheelchairs, Cerebral Palsy chairs, and hearing aids.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made the presentation to the beneficiaries at the 2022 Disability Entrepreneurship and Empowerment Programme, titled “Transformative Solutions for Inclusive Development: The Role of Innovation in Fueling an Accessible and Equitable World,” held at LTV premises, Agidingbi, Ikeja, in observance of the International Day of Persons with Disability, The Governor said, that the state government will also provide financial empowerment to 500 elderly and vulnerable Persons Living with Disabilities, as well as 1,000 PWDs with entrepreneurial talents, to enable them to expand the capacity of their enterprises.

The governor noted that one of the policy directions of his administration is to create a sustainable environment for everyone to thrive and live a meaningful life, regardless of their disability status. Mr Segun Dawodu, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, spoke on behalf of the governor at the event. He noted that the state government had placed a priority on programs and policies designed to leave no one behind, adding that the inclusiveness policy remained essential to effective government in Lagos State. He also promised that his government would not stop working until there was a big change in how people with disabilities (PWDs) were treated in the Lagos State. Sanwo-Olu said that assistive technology is an important part of social policy because it makes it easier for people with disabilities to interact with their surroundings and gives them the freedom to live full lives without restrictions. Sanwo-Olu said that he hoped the interventions would encourage people with disabilities to live healthy lives and give back to society. He also said that the empowerment initiative was in line with the goal of his administration to make Lagos State a society that includes everyone, no matter their age, status, or disability.

 

