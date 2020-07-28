Sanwo-Olu empowers 2,744 farmers, to establish food production centres

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Snawo-Olu Tuesday distributed agricultural inputs and productive assets to 2,743 farmers in the state, saying that his administration is planning to establish two food production centers in Epe and Badagry to be known as Lagos Food Production Centres in order to ensure sustained food production and supply in the State.

Speaking at the symbolic distribution of agricultural inputs and productive assets to 2,743 farmers under the 2020 agricultural value chains empowerment programme, Sanwo-Olu explained that the two centres would ensure the resuscitation, expansion, stocking of agricultural production facilities in various value chains.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obefimi Kadir Hamzat, noted that the two centers would also develop Agro-Tourism centres in Lagos State – the Songhai project in Badagry and the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe.

The governor pointed out that in addition, the state government would also establish the Lagos Aquaculture Centre of Excellence (LACE), a N10 billion project to be located on a 35 hectares of land in Igbonla in Epe under a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

According to him, the project is designed to boost the growth and development of aquaculture industry in the state through the direct production of 2,000 tonnes of fish annually, provision of inputs to fish farmers under the Lagos Nucleus Farms (LANS) scheme and serve as off-taker for fish farm clusters in the State.

Earlier, the state’s Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya explained that agriculture was not only a major source of employment for Lagosians but also vital to the promotion of food security as it plays a crucial role in increasing quantity, quality and diversity of food supply which ultimately improves the nutritional status of the people.

She noted that the empowerment was a means of channeling needed support to smallholder farmers who are actively engaged in the various Agricultural Value Chains thereby creating further wealth and job opportunities while delivering optimum economic benefits to farmers and other operators.

