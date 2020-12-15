Sanwo-Olu empowers 450,000 pupils with personal e-learning devices

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has distributed 450,000 MP3 players to no fewer than 450,000 primary school pupils in the state, under the EKOEXCEL project, a flagship education programme of the state government geared to improve quality education following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic effects on children’s learning.

This follows the official flag-off of Project Zero by then governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Femi Hamzat, during which he received 450,000 MP3 players to enhance learning in Lagos State public primary schools.

Meanwhile, EKOEXCEL, a Governor Sanwo-Olu administration’s flagship basic education transformation programme, held a demonstration session on the use of the MP3 e-learning devices for primary school pupils with the participation of Lagos State SUBEB, Education Secretaries and parents.

The EKOEXCEL MP3 media players’ project, a digital learning drive for state primary school pupils, was initiated against the backdrop of the governor’s commitment to education in the state as a response to the pandemic restriction.

Under the largest ever e-Learning drive in Africa, the ECOEXCEL parent-friendly, grade appropriate pre-recorded lessons on the MP3 players will be regularly updated and make learning at home easier and more accessible for children of all households.

The governor’s flagship basic education transformation programme, according to coordinators, sets a new record in public primary school education delivery with presentation of the 450,000 free MP3 players to pupils to empower them in their learning on an individual basis, as well as allowing all pupils to learn at their own pace, and even learn ahead of teachers’ instruction.

“This brings a high level of quality to primary school education that is not even available in expensive private schools to all pupils in Lagos State’s free primary school education,” the governor added.

“Unleashing the power of elearning, today’s event showcased the value, ease and simplicity of the technology for the Lagos State primary school pupils and their families. Education in Lagos State primary schools is now the best available as the MP3 device further shows how much better education is in Lagos public schools, as it provides our children with the power to learn faster and better than their counterparts in other schools,” a parent said.

The EKOEXCEL@Home learning adaptation was developed to mitigate the effect of COVID-19 on the state public primary school pupils, because the pupils were at home with little or no access to any academic activity.

Therefore, the government insisted that it was important to develop a method of learning that would impact the majority of the pupils at home. Interventions of the ECOEXCEL@ Home learning programme include online digital workbooks for children and interactive parent lesson guides; provision of engaging and downloadable audio lessons via radio and MP3 players; interactive mobile assessment/ quiz using WhatsApp; digital storybooks that children can download; as well as WhatsApp virtual classroom to support pupils and parents.

In his remarks on the e-learning device, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) wing, Adedoyin Adesina commended the government for investing in the well-being and educational development of the children.

According to him, the MP3 players are e-learning tools that would enhance pupils’ learning at home at their own pace and convenience.

He, therefore, urged parents to complement the efforts of the teachers in the school and assist their children to take advantage of the MP3 Players provided by the government to boost their learning.

The MP3 players are expected to offer Lagos State pupil households access to parent friendly, age group specific EKOEXCEL@ Home interactive audio lessons.

The main features of the elearning device are digital MP3 player preloaded with daily audio lessons for the term enabling pupils to learn at their own time and schedule; the MP3 players ensure that all students can access every lesson designed for them to further their learning; digital portable, battery powered MP3 players (plus headphone and recharging cable) + Memory Card.

