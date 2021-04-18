News

Sanwo-Olu endorses Digital Switch Over

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed support for Digital Switch Over in the country saying it would enhance job creation and content development.

 

Sanwoolu made this known at the Lagos House, Marina during a courtesy visit by the Ministerial Taskforce, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Digital Switch Over led by Lai Mohammed.

 

Governor Sanwo-Olu who said the initiative is a welcome development, also noted that it is a plus to pay opportunity to effective communication and better access with no monthly subscription.

 

He however, said there was need to engage people through communication as    well as advocacy with strict advertorial for them to understand the benefit and output of Digital Switch Over.

 

Also speaking, the Minister said the Federal Government is embarking on the second rollout of Digital Switch Over on 29 April 2021 as Lagos is a critical stakeholder adding that it would be of immense  benefits to all which included creation of jobs as it is a win win situation.

 

The Minister said the government had put modalities on ground by expanding and providing enabling environment for amending digital code and for manufacturer of set up boxes adding that sixty percent of programmes of the stations would be local contents.

 

Dignitaries at the event included Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho and its Permanent Secretary, Shina Thorpes, the General Managers of state owned Broadcast media stations among other officials.

