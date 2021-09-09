Sanwo-Olu engages youths in policy formulation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has engaged a number of young people to be part of policy formulation and implementation of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. The governor said the possibility of translating the massive infrastructural development in Lagos to human development cannot be a reality without preparing the youths to become better leaders.

Speaking through the Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr Olusegun Dawodu, while declaring open a two-day Transformational Leadership Workshop for Leaders, Sanwo-Olu described the theme of the event at Victoria Island LCDA: “Engaging the Young for Nation Building” as apt, saying that the workshop would focus on building the capacity of young leaders and inspiring one to become better leaders.

Dawodu said: “This workshop will focus on building the capacity of young leaders and inspiring one to become better leaders and to align the policy thrust of the state government with that of their own and group plans in order to move Lagos forward. “Mr Governor has engaged a good number of young people to be part of policy formulation and implementation some of whom held key positions in this government.”

