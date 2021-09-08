Sanwo-Olu engages youths in policy formulation

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has engaged a good number of young people to be part of policy formulation and implementation of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

The governor said that the possibility of translating the massive infrastructural development in Lagos State to human development cannot be a reality without preparing the youths to become better leaders, calling on more youths to cooperate with the government.

Speaking through the state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr Olusegun Dawodu while declaring open a two-day Transformational Leadership Workshop for Leaders, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said that maintaining the transformational leaders creates valuable and positive change in followers with the end goal of developing followers.

He described the the theme of the event, which was held at Victoria Island LCDA with the theme: “Engaging the Young for Nation Building”, as apt, saying that the workshop would focus on building the capacity of young leaders and inspiring one to become better leaders.

Dawodu said: “This workshop will focus on building the capacity of young leaders and inspiring one to become better leaders and to align the policy thrust of the state government with that of their own and group plans in order to move Lagos forward.

“Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had engaged a good number of young people to be part of policy formulation and implementation some of whom held key positions in this government. Also, the Lagos State Youth Academy had produced young people who are contributing positively to the growth of the state.”

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Dr Olugbenga Ayoola Aina, stated that the workshop was designed to build the capacities of the youths as the leaders of tomorrow and enable them play a part in nation development with their vibrancy, energy, education, resourcefulness and engagement for the prosperity of the society.

Similarly, Executive Chairman, Victoria Island LCDA, Rashidat Adu urged the youths to justify the huge resources invested on them by the state government in terms of capacity building by practicalising what they gained at the workshop in order to become better leaders.

