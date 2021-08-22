Education

Sanwo-Olu excited as LASPOTECH emerges best 3rd best poly in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

 

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr.  Babjide Olusola  Sanwo-Olu has expressed satisfaction that his administration’s efforts towards delivering quality education across the state are yeilding results.

The governor’s excitement followed the emergence of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu  as the third best polytechnic in the country, according to the Year  2021 Webometric latest ranking for Polytechnic and Colleges of Technologies in Nigeria.

According to the ranking result recently released by the  body,  the best polytechnic in Nigeria is Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) followed  by Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, rated third best  among the 50 ranked  institutions in the country.

While shedding light on the ranking criteria, the management of  Webometric, a leading Spanish-based institutions ranking organisation stated that four ranking factors were used which include; openness rank, impact rank, presence rank and excellence rank, noting that, those four factors were the criteria used to  determine which polytechnic topped the table out of all polytechnic institutions in Nigeria.

Webometric ranking of the World Universities/ Institutions  is the initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas (CSIC), the largest Public Research body in Spain

But reacting through his Special Adviser on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, Governo Sanwo-Olu, expressed happiness that LASPOTECH is bouncing back to it’s rightful place, noted that the state government’s general reform of the education sector is beginning to yield positive result.

The Special Adviser hinted that the governor had given a marching order to ensure that LASU is repositioned to become the university of first choice in the whole of Africa in terms of quality researches and academic excellence, promising that his Office would do it’s best to ensure that the vision is realized in record time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Education

Unilorin gets molecular lab for COVID-19, other infectious diseases’ testing

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) has again raised the bar in public health provision in the country, with the flag-off of its ultra-modern Molecular Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, which was sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). A statement by the Director of Corporate Affairs, University of Ilorin, Mr. Kunle Akogun, disclosed that […]
Education

Sexual Harassment Bill is against male lecturers, says ASUU President

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi has said the recently passed bill on sexual harassmen by the Senate is targeted at male university lecturers He added that the bill also labels university lecturers as criminals and potential criminals. Prof. Ogunyemi stated this at the weekend during a […]
Education

Post-COVID-19: Group offers tips for private schools

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 As the country contemplates re-opening of the education sector shut down at the wake of the over Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic lockdown and in view of the attendant challenges posed on schools, a group of school principals, under the aegis of the African Principals Conference Initiatives (APCI), a non-governmental organisation, has offered some […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica