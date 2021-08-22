Sanwo-Olu excited as LASPOTECH emerges best 3rd best poly in Nigeria

Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babjide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has expressed satisfaction that his administration’s efforts towards delivering quality education across the state are yeilding results.

The governor’s excitement followed the emergence of the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu as the third best polytechnic in the country, according to the Year 2021 Webometric latest ranking for Polytechnic and Colleges of Technologies in Nigeria.

According to the ranking result recently released by the body, the best polytechnic in Nigeria is Yaba College of Technology (Yabatech) followed by Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, while the Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu, rated third best among the 50 ranked institutions in the country.

While shedding light on the ranking criteria, the management of Webometric, a leading Spanish-based institutions ranking organisation stated that four ranking factors were used which include; openness rank, impact rank, presence rank and excellence rank, noting that, those four factors were the criteria used to determine which polytechnic topped the table out of all polytechnic institutions in Nigeria.

Webometric ranking of the World Universities/ Institutions is the initiative of the Cybermetrics Lab, a research group belonging to the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Cientificas (CSIC), the largest Public Research body in Spain

But reacting through his Special Adviser on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, Governo Sanwo-Olu, expressed happiness that LASPOTECH is bouncing back to it’s rightful place, noted that the state government’s general reform of the education sector is beginning to yield positive result.

The Special Adviser hinted that the governor had given a marching order to ensure that LASU is repositioned to become the university of first choice in the whole of Africa in terms of quality researches and academic excellence, promising that his Office would do it’s best to ensure that the vision is realized in record time.

Like this: Like Loading...