Sanwo-Olu executes 377 projects in 377 wards

Lagos State government yesterday said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is currently executing 377 different capital projects in 377 wards across the state. The government also said that number of poor and vulnerable households (PVHHs) had risen to 1,596,596 as at February 2021, adding that the economic development policy of the state government, which was guided by the state development plan (2012-2025) had now been reviewed upward, making it a 30-year development plan (2021-2051).

Speaking on the activities of the ministry in the last one year, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Sam Egube, said most of these capital projects had been delivered for public use as he promised that there would be other phasesof thewardprojects inorderforthegovernmentto deeplytouchdownonthevarious communities in the state. Egube has said that since the debut of Lagos State Coordinating Unit (LASOCU), it has grown in leaps and bounds from its initial inaugural upload of 10,064 Lagos State.

Like this: Like Loading...