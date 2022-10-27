News

Sanwo-Olu expands Lagos fire rescue capability, okays 3 new stations

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…upgrades Alausa station, raises fire depts to 21

Lagos State Government yesterday recorded a major asset expansion in its emergency response services, with the inauguration of three newly built fire stations in the State. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday, physically commissioned the new fire station in Ebute Elefun, while he virtually unveiled the other two fire stations built in Oniru and Ajegunle. The projects were initiated to enhance the response time to disasters associated with fire and to bolster the capability of the state’s emergency management system.

The governor, on the same day, commissioned the upgraded Fire Department headquarters in Alausa. With the three additional assets, Lagos now has 21 fully equipped fire stations across the State. The facility expansion programme was part of the recommendations that followed the 2020 comprehensive assessment carried out by the Lagos State Government in the emergency response department aimed at enhancing performance.

Sanwo-Olu said one of the challenges identified was the inadequate fire stations to efficiently manage fire outbreaks at a scale that would allow quicker response time and speed. His administration’s response to the identified gaps in emergency services, the Governor said, was proactive and strategic for the development of a practical road map to address limitations and reposition the emergency agencies for optimum performance. He said: “Today’s handhad ng over of three newly constructed fire stations at Ebute Elefun, Oniru, Ajegunle and the newly upgraded Fire Service Headquarters in Alausa to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Agency is the fulfillment of our administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of our citizens. “We believe response time to fire disasters is critical as it can make a lot of difference between life and death.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Biden rejects blame for shock Virginia vote loss

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has rejected suggestions that his Democratic party’s shock loss in the Virginia governor’s race was a verdict on his presidency. Biden argued that the miring of his legislative agenda in a Capitol Hill logjam did not sway the outcome, reports the BBC. He cited “Trump voters”, schools, jobs and petrol prices as […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: OPCI President knocks Buhari, says he is a complete failure

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN

National President of Oodua Progressives Care Initiative (OPCI), Dr. Maruf Olarewaju, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a complete failure owing to the security mess the country despite having a retired General at the helm.   OPCI President, who was fielding questions from journalists in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, opined that the security […]
News Top Stories

PPPRA hands off monthly fixing of petrol price

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Regina Otokpa

Marketers to determine product rate   Job losses, transfers loom at agency   Students protest fuel, electricity tariff hike   The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has said the monthly price band for petrol pump price  would no longer be given, as marketers were now responsible for the pump price of the product. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica