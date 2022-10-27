Sanwo-Olu expands Lagos fire rescue capability, okays 3 new stations

…upgrades Alausa station, raises fire depts to 21

Lagos State Government yesterday recorded a major asset expansion in its emergency response services, with the inauguration of three newly built fire stations in the State. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday, physically commissioned the new fire station in Ebute Elefun, while he virtually unveiled the other two fire stations built in Oniru and Ajegunle. The projects were initiated to enhance the response time to disasters associated with fire and to bolster the capability of the state’s emergency management system.

The governor, on the same day, commissioned the upgraded Fire Department headquarters in Alausa. With the three additional assets, Lagos now has 21 fully equipped fire stations across the State. The facility expansion programme was part of the recommendations that followed the 2020 comprehensive assessment carried out by the Lagos State Government in the emergency response department aimed at enhancing performance.

Sanwo-Olu said one of the challenges identified was the inadequate fire stations to efficiently manage fire outbreaks at a scale that would allow quicker response time and speed. His administration’s response to the identified gaps in emergency services, the Governor said, was proactive and strategic for the development of a practical road map to address limitations and reposition the emergency agencies for optimum performance. He said: “Today’s handhad ng over of three newly constructed fire stations at Ebute Elefun, Oniru, Ajegunle and the newly upgraded Fire Service Headquarters in Alausa to the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Agency is the fulfillment of our administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property of our citizens. “We believe response time to fire disasters is critical as it can make a lot of difference between life and death.”

