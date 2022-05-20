Sanwo-Olu, Fashola for Lagos Traffic Radio anniversary

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola are expected at an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1 FM. The radio station’s General Manager, Mr. Tayo Akanle, said weeklong activities had been lined up to celebrate the anniversary. According to him, the anniversary is scheduled to take place from May 23 to 29.

Akanle listed the panel of speakers to include former Lagos State Commissioner for Transport, Prof. Bamidele Badejo; Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo; National President, Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), and former Director- General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA Barrister Nfon Usoro, and the Chairman of Air Peace Airlines, Mr. Allen Onyeama. “The Lagos Traffic Radio is a specialised radio station designed to address the chaotic traffic situation within Lagos and address issues woven around transportation, safety, and security,” the GM said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...