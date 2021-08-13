Sanwo-Olu, Fayemi, Akeredolu, Tinubu mourn Mohammed Fawehinmi

…as Family restricts public entry to home over COVID-19 protocol

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, his Ekiti and Ond state counterparts, Dr Kayode Fayemi and Oluwarotimi Akeredolu have mourned the passing of the eldest son of the late legal luminary and human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mohammed. The governors also commiserated with family and friends of the deceased, describing his death as a colossal loss to the civil society movement in Nigeria. Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday said like his father, the late Mohammed Fawehinmi stayed the course with his persistent fight for the rights of the Nigerian people.

He added that the late Mohammed did not live under the shadows of his father as he had grown to become a dependable comrade. Governor Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the entire people of Ondo State on the demise of their illustrious son. “It is with a deep sense of sorrow that I commiserate with the family, friends and associates of the Late Mohammed Fawehinmi.

He was undoubtedly a great Nigerian, passionate human rights activist and champion of a true Nigeria.” Fayemi, in a statement yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Mohammed’s sudden death as shocking and very unfortunate, adding, “it is a great loss not only to the late Fawehinmi’s family and the civil society organizations but also the masses whose rights Mohammed fought to protect.” The Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum said the late Mohammed, like his father, was very passionate about getting Nigeria to work better for the citizenry.

He added that the deceased always sought a better Nigeria through constructive criticisms of the government. Fayemi who noted that the civil rights activist spent his life in the service of humanity, despite being confined to the wheelchair, said the Nigerian masses would sorely miss Mohammed whom he described as a champion of the oppressed and defender of the defenceless. In his message, Akeredolu said the death of the first son of the late legal luminary and human rights lawyer, Gani Fawe-hinmi would also be felt hugely by the legal profession and the civil society movement in the country. In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, stated that the deceased was voice to many people with a deep commitment to an egalitarian society. While describing Fawehinmi as a dependable and a dogged fighter, Akeredolu emphasized in the statement that despite his father’s fame, the deceased carved a niche for himself. The statement reads, “Undoubtedly, this is a personal loss not just to our state, but also to myself. As a learned colleague, Mohammed Fawehinmi was a great lawyer. He was a voice for so many people. He was committed to a just and fair society.” Also, former governor of Lagos State and national leader of the All Progressives congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the news of the sudden death of Mohammed, as very depressing, saying “I’m extremely saddened by this incident.” According to him, “Mohammed has kept the activist fire of his dad burning since Fawehinmi left us. Like his father, he was a lawyer totally committed to engendering societal change and development through the instrumentality of the law.”

