News

Sanwo – Olu Felicitates Mike Adenuga @ 70

Posted on Author Bukola Comment(0)

L gos State Governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, has congratulated business mogul and Chairman of Globacom Telecommunications, Otunba Mike Adenuga Jnr, on his 70th birthday.

The Governor commended Adenuga for his commitment to nation-building and the growth of Nigeria’s economy, noting that the renowned businessman has contributed immensely to the economy and livelihood of many Nigerians, particularly in Lagos State, where some of his companies are located.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Otunba Adenuga through his investments in key sectors of the economy, like telecommunications, oil and gas, real estate and banking, among others has provided jobs for millions of Nigerians, especially the youths in different parts of the country.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Lagos State Government, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and business associates to congratulate one of Nigeria’s business giants, Otunba Mike Adenuga on his 70th birthday celebration.

“Otunba Adenuga is one of Nigeria’s business pillars and philanthropists who have impacted millions of Nigerians through their businesses across the country. He has contributed immensely to the economy of Nigeria and Lagos State in particular as an employer of labour and an accomplished businessman.

“He is an iconic businessman, legendary philanthropist and one of the luckiest Nigerians to be decorated with the second highest national honour of Nigeria (Grand Commander of the Niger, GCON) due to his many accomplishments and contribution to the nation.

“It is commendable that Otunba Adenuga’s telecommunications company, Globacom, in 2003 pioneered per second billing in the GSM telephony in Nigeria at a time it was considered impossible to do thereby changing the entire telecommunications experience for the Nigerian consumers.

Bukola

Related Articles
News

How Imo guber election triggering crisis in Labour Party

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The November governorship election in Imo State is instigating leadership crisis in Labour Party (LP), Sunday Telegraph can report authoritatively. LP which is fast gaining acceptance in the South East is one of the political parties likely to field candidates in the election. Already, about 18 aspirants have obtained the party’s nomination forms to participate […]
News

Tax evasion liable for Nigeria’s poor economy –SGF

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said citizens have their share of blame in Nigeria’s poor and unstable economy, due to their continuous refusal to pay tax.   The SGF made this known at the 2nd edition of Civil Society Tax Compliance Advocacy workshop organised by Initiative for Leadership and […]
News Top Stories

2023: Babalola advises Nigerians to consider age, health, others in choosing leaders

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, has advised Nigerians to consider age, health, education, sound knowledge of current affairs, work ethics and experience in choosing the next president of the country. Babalola in a statement said he is compelled to advise the Nigerian […]

Leave a Comment