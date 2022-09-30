News

Sanwo-Olu felicitates Oyetola at 68

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Sanwo-Olu felicitates Oyetola at 68

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, on his 68th birthday, describing him as “a visionary, passionate and selfless leader.” He said Oyetola, who clocks 68 today, September 29, has contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of Osun State by steering the ship of the state in the right direction. Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday, said the Osun State Governor has displayed pragmatic and exemplary leadership in Osun State first as Chief of Staff and now as the number one citizen of the State. “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates and the people of Osun State to congratulate my dear brother, Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his 68th birthday. “Governor Oyetola is a visionary leader and gentleman, who has used his wealth of experience in the private sector as a financial expert and technocrat to manage Osun State.

 

Our Reporters

