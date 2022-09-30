Sanwo-Olu felicitates Oyetola at 68

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, on his 68th birthday, describing him as “a visionary, passionate and selfless leader.” He said Oyetola, who clocks 68 today, September 29, has contributed in no small measure to the growth and development of Osun State by steering the ship of the state in the right direction. Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday, said the Osun State Governor has displayed pragmatic and exemplary leadership in Osun State first as Chief of Staff and now as the number one citizen of the State. “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends, political associates and the people of Osun State to congratulate my dear brother, Governor Gboyega Oyetola on his 68th birthday. “Governor Oyetola is a visionary leader and gentleman, who has used his wealth of experience in the private sector as a financial expert and technocrat to manage Osun State.
Related Articles
NECO: 115 inmates record credit pass in English, Maths in Enugu
No fewer than 115 inmates in Enugu State recorded credit passes in English Language and Mathematics in the last National Examination Council (NECO) organised Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), external. The Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, Mr Monday Chukwuemeka, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu yesterday. The News […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zero deaths as NCDC confirms 155 new COVID-19 cases
*Nigeria now has testing labs in all states The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 155 new COVID-19 infections in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Confirming the new cases in its update for October 7, 2020, Lagos topped the list with 84 infections, followed by Rivers with 31, and Kaduna […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigerian indicted, wanted for defrauding New York out of more than $30m
United States Attorney, Jacqueline C. Romero has announced that a Nigerian, Chidozie Collins Obasi, 29, was charged by indictment with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, six counts of mail fraud, and 16 counts of wire fraud, all stemming from a complicated, evolving fraud scheme that defrauded New York State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)