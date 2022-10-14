Sanwo-Olu felicitates with GAC leader, Olusi, at 86

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, the Leader of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, on his 86 years birthday. Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday described Olusi, as a visionary and respected leader, who has contributed immensely to the development and growth of Lagos State and Nigeria in all spheres of life. He also hailed the former National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Action Congress (AC) and son of the late King Sanusi Olusi, former Oba of Lagos, for his commitment, exemplary leadership and continued contributions to the development of Lagos State and the ruling party at the state, zonal and national levels. Sanwo-Olu also commended Prince Olusi for his commitment to public service, party politics and good governance, describing the GAC leader as epitome of honesty, dedication and service, who has used his leadership positions to improve the lives of the people in his spheres of influence.
