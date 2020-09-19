News

Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Hamzat at 56

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has congratulated his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who clocked the age of 56 years today. The governor described Hamzat as a reliable, trust worthy and committed brother, friend and partner in the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda of the incumbent administration. Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, also commended Hamzat’s contribution to the growth and development of Lagos State in the last 17 years.

The governor described his deputy as a seasoned technocrat, administrator, politician and committed democrat, who has all along used his position as commissioner in different ministries and now the number two citizen of the Centre of Excellence, to bring about positive change to the state and the country at large.

He said: “Happy 56th birthday to my reliable, hardworking, dependable, supportive and committed brother, friend and partner in the Greater Lagos agenda of our administration. “You made great achievements as Commissioner for Science and Technology between 2005 and 2011 as well as Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Salami panel grills Magu, EFCC officials again

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA

The Presidential Investigation Panel probing the allegation of corruption against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, continued its assignment yesterday at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.   Magu and other senior officials of the EFCC were again quizzed at yesterday’s sitting as the Justice Ayo […]
News

COVID-19: A low-key celebration for Navy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The effect of the Coronavirus pandemic recently forced the Nigerian Navy to celebrate its 64th year anniversary in a low key. That was a departure the high octane celebrations it was used to. The event was at the Central Naval Command in Yenagoa. Nigerian Navy’s 64th year’s anniversary celebration started on the 25th of May […]
News Top Stories

BUA, Axens of France sign deal for 200,000bpd refinery

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

BUA Group, one of Africa’s leading foods, mining and infrastructure conglomerates, yesterday, signed an agreement with Axens of France for the supply of process technologies for its upcoming 10 million tonnes per annum mega-refinery and petrochemicals facility. The installation, which is to be sited in Akwa Ibom, is another higher capacity refinery to be sited […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: