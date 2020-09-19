Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Hamzat at 56

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has congratulated his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who clocked the age of 56 years today. The governor described Hamzat as a reliable, trust worthy and committed brother, friend and partner in the ‘Greater Lagos’ agenda of the incumbent administration. Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, also commended Hamzat’s contribution to the growth and development of Lagos State in the last 17 years.

The governor described his deputy as a seasoned technocrat, administrator, politician and committed democrat, who has all along used his position as commissioner in different ministries and now the number two citizen of the Centre of Excellence, to bring about positive change to the state and the country at large.

He said: “Happy 56th birthday to my reliable, hardworking, dependable, supportive and committed brother, friend and partner in the Greater Lagos agenda of our administration. “You made great achievements as Commissioner for Science and Technology between 2005 and 2011 as well as Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure.”

Like this: Like Loading...