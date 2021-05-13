News

Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Muslims, preaches peace

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday felicitated with Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful, as they celebrate Eidel- Fitr, which marked the end of the month-long Ramadan fast and prayers. Sanwo-Olu in his message urged Muslims in the state and across the country to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence. The governor said the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr was very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with Quranic injunctions

