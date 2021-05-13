Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Muslims, preaches peace

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday felicitated with Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful, as they celebrate Eidel- Fitr, which marked the end of the month-long Ramadan fast and prayers. Sanwo-Olu in his message urged Muslims in the state and across the country to continue on the path of spirituality and peaceful co-existence. The governor said the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr was very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the major pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with Quranic injunctions
Insecurity: Villagers fault govt’s withdrawal of Joint Security Task Force from Niger
…Youths beg authorities to rescind decision Villagers from Shiroro Local Government Area are calling on the joint security task force not to withdraw their personnel as it would leave the communities vulnerable to armed bandits who have become more daring. It should be recalled that armed bandits attacked the camp of the Joint Security Task […]
Partial schools reopening: Excitement, anxiety as students resume
•COVID-19 test certificate compulsory in Ogun As the countdown to the partial reopening of schools nears zero hour, pupils in exit class, parents, teachers and others can hardly wait for the day to come. This stems from the fact that the confusion which attended their nearly four months of staying at home due […]
$140,000: Court upholds Atiku son-in-law’s no-case motion
Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has upheld the no-case motion filed by Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law to a former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over the money laundering charge filed against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge, in a ruling on the motion yesterday, threw out […]
