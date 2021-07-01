Sanwo-Olu felicitates with Tunji Bello at 60

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has congratulated his Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, on his 60th birthday. Sanwo-Olu congratulated Bello in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday in Lagos.

He described the immediate past Secretary to the Lagos State Government as one of the major contributors to the success story of Lagos, from the start of the current democratic dispensation in 1999. The governor praised Bello, who clocks 60 ( on July 1), for being the brain behind some impactful initiatives, especially in relation to the environment. He said the environmentalist, accomplished journalist and lawyer was worth celebrating at 60 for his life of consistent commitment to private and public service. According to him, Bello has contributed positively to journalism, the legal profession as well as politics and development of Lagos State.

