Sanwo-Olu flags-off 40-year-old Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday flagged-off the rehabilitation and upgrading of the 40-yearold Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway, saying that his administration would remain focused on promoting economic prosperity through the provision of quality road infrastructure despite the economic recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the unwarranted destruction of lives and property in the state.

The governor said the clear lesson from the most recent challenges in the state called for the need to initiate and execute people-oriented projects that fulfill the need and aspirations of the average Lagosian. He said it was time for the state to redouble its efforts while looking to the future with confidence as we rebuild Lagos State together.

Speaking while flagging off the project, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the flagging-off ceremony symbolised the state government’s revolutionary efforts at making life better for Lagosians and improving the ease of doing business, especially in areas like the Lekki Free Trade Zone, which, according to him, was becoming rapidly industrialised.

He said: “I am in particular guided by the words of a former President of the United States, Theodore Roosevelt, who said: “It is only through labour and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage that we move on to better things”.

We are rebuilding Lagos because we have too much at stake to be daunted by recent happenings; our major concern is how to do our job correctly and diligently.

“Our commitment to the people of Lagos, businesses, and the corporations in our state is that of a more prosperous state with a worldclass road network where citizens can travel from one end of the state to the other without unnecessary encumbrances. As we place our state on the path of continuous transformation, we will continue to pursue the right strategies for a greater and wealthier Lagos

Like this: Like Loading...