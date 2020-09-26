Sanwo-Olu flags off construction of 250 roads, power projects

As part of the moves to extend his developmental agenda to the grassroots, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday flagged off the execution of 377 state-wide projects across all wards in the state, saying it will help to tackle challenges at the grassroots level. With the intervention, which was said to be first of its kind in the state, over 250 roads are expected to be constructed with the installation of 23 power projects across the state. Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said the intervention was initiated in response to the series of requests by the various communities across the state to address specific challenges.

He said the execution of the projects would change the narrative about what grassroots development and government’s responsibilities are all about. The governor said: “The state-wide 377 ward projects being launched today are state intervention projects in grassroots development. The projects are conceived in response to requests by the various communities across the state to address specific challenges. These projects are not universal; they are diverse, reflecting the needs of each ward across the state.

“The implementation of the projects will commence immediately after this official flag-off, as contractors have been fully mobilised to move to site. I urge residents who are the ultimate beneficiaries of these projects to take ownership by monitoring the implementation process and ensure that the job conforms to quality and standard specified in the project design.” Sanwo-Olu said the process of identifying the needs and the design of the projects was in line with the concept of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and participatory governance in which the people were considered as key stakeholders. The governor described grassroots as, “the bedrock of development”, stressing that the projects were strategic in promoting the wellbeing of the people across the various communities.

He said his government would continue to give residents a voice on issues that affect them. “This administration’s development agenda is driven by the spirit to build a greater Lagos that is livable, and conducive for the growth and development of enterprise.

“The dream of a greater Lagos is not exclusive; it is predicated on the principle of inclusiveness by which development is not considered as satisfactory until it has addressed the yearnings of the greatest number of the people who contribute to the commonwealth,” he said. Chairman of the Projects’ Implementation Committee and the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said all contractors would mobilise to sites next Monday, noting that the intervention was in demonstration of the governor’s campaign promise to run an inclusive government.

