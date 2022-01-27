Sanwo-Olu flags off Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge

Twenty years after the project was conceptualised to address traffic challenges on the axis, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday flagged off the construction of the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge with the adjourning roads to reduce travel time in the axis. Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Sanwo-Olu also hinted that the state government has acquired additional three sets of trains for the Blue Line aside the 10 Talgo car-trains procured by the state government for the Red Line recently.

New Telegraph gathered that the project, which has a total length of 3.89km consisting 2,829m road length with 276m Deck-on-Pile Bridge and 474m Mechanically Stabilized Earth Wall approach is also designed to convey traffic from Odo Iyalaro into Maryland as well as towards Ojota New Garage on Ikorodu Road through an underpass.

The link bridge project would start from the Opebi U-Turn and span across the gorge to drop at the intersection of Odo Iyalaro Bridge and approach from Ojota New Garage near Mende along Ikorodu Road. Governor Sanwo-Olu said the adjourning roads would greatly enhance vehicular movements toward Opebi-Allen-Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way via Sheraton Link Bridge-Kudirat Abiola Way and its environs just as it would reduce incessant gridlocks being experienced over the years in the area. The project, which was conceived 20 years ago, has been awarded to Messrs Julius Berger Nigeria Plc after carrying out studies and engineering investigations along the project alignment.

