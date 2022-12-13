Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu flags off redevelopment of Nigeria’s oldest courthouse razed by hoodlums

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

O ut of the rubble, construction of a modern complex for Lagos State High Court in Igbosere has begun. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, performed the sod turning for the redevelopment of the oldest courthouse in the country, two years after theiconiccolonialvestigewasrazed by rampaging hoodlums in an unrest that trailed a protest in October 2020.

The courthouse is being reconstructed by Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund (RLTF) set up by Governor Sanwo-Olu in November 2020 through the Executive Order EO/ BOS/2020. The Fund is saddled with the responsibility of rebuilding and restoring all the State’s assets torched in the unrest.

The Igbosere Court, one of the affected assets, dates back to the periodwhenLagosbecametheBritish Protectorate. Itwasformerlyknown as the Supreme Court until the relocation of Federal Capital Territory to Abuja when the court reverted to a State High Court. Sanwo-Oludescribedtherebuilding effort as a “significant moment” in the administration of the justice system, noting that the full restoration of the oldest judicial institution would help the state put the history of the courthouse in proper perspective.

The governor said the Igbosere Court remained a symbolic heritage deeply ensconced in the sociology of Lagos. He assured that the courthouse would not only be restored withmodernised facade to exhibitfulltraitsof itsarchitecture, itsfacilitieswouldalso beupgraded tostrengthenadministrationof justice system. He said: “This is a simple but significant event in the judiciary. I am humbled to be performing the groundbreaking for the redevelopment of the Lagos High Court, Igbosere.

We are on a journey to restore this architectural legacy, which has been part of Lagos  heritage. We have put together a well-thought-out team, comprising private sector professionals and government officials to efficiently manage the Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund charged with the task to build back assets of the state destroyed by hoodlums.

“The team is to come together to advise and work with us while we continue this rebuild journey. This project is one of the several others that the Fund will be handling together. In the first phase, we will be replicating the design of the Igbosere Court and every feature of thebuildingtorecreatethefacadeof theold building. Wearerebuildinga bigger edifice for Lady Justice.

The courthouse will be brought back to life to ensure we have smooth dispensation of justicefor our citizens.”

Sanwo-Olu maintained that Lagos had no hand in the event that led to the razing of the courthouse and other state assets, stressing that the state had put the emotions behind the dark event and looked ahead to build a city where wheels of justice would not be placed out of the reach of all citizens. The new courthouse, the governor said, would give judges and judicial officers ample space to work, while maintaining the independence of the judiciary.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill one soldier, injure three others in Rivers

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt     An ambush carried out by gunmen in the early hours of Sunday around the boundary between Emohua and Asari -Toru local government areas of Rivers State has left a soldier dead and three of his colleagues battling for their lives. Informed sources said that the gunmen fired at […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola task women on technology, seek support for empowerment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Osun counterpart, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola on Wednesday called on Nigerian women to embrace technology to make themselves self-reliant in the phase of the global pandemic and the new normal. According to the duo, the COVID-19 realities have redefined and expanded the essence and importance of technology and […]
Metro & Crime

I started robbing since I was seven, says 28-yr-old suspect

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

…’I wanted to be like Anini, Shina Rambo’ A 28-year-old suspected armed robber, Gbenga Kikiowo has disclosed that he began robbing at the age of seven in order to become as notorious like Ishola Oyenusi, Lawrence Anini and Shina Rambo. Kikiowo, who was arrested alongside one of his gang members, Tope Aladeloye, 25, made the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica