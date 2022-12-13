Sanwo-Olu flags off redevelopment of Nigeria’s oldest courthouse razed by hoodlums

O ut of the rubble, construction of a modern complex for Lagos State High Court in Igbosere has begun. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, performed the sod turning for the redevelopment of the oldest courthouse in the country, two years after theiconiccolonialvestigewasrazed by rampaging hoodlums in an unrest that trailed a protest in October 2020.

The courthouse is being reconstructed by Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund (RLTF) set up by Governor Sanwo-Olu in November 2020 through the Executive Order EO/ BOS/2020. The Fund is saddled with the responsibility of rebuilding and restoring all the State’s assets torched in the unrest.

The Igbosere Court, one of the affected assets, dates back to the periodwhenLagosbecametheBritish Protectorate. Itwasformerlyknown as the Supreme Court until the relocation of Federal Capital Territory to Abuja when the court reverted to a State High Court. Sanwo-Oludescribedtherebuilding effort as a “significant moment” in the administration of the justice system, noting that the full restoration of the oldest judicial institution would help the state put the history of the courthouse in proper perspective.

The governor said the Igbosere Court remained a symbolic heritage deeply ensconced in the sociology of Lagos. He assured that the courthouse would not only be restored withmodernised facade to exhibitfulltraitsof itsarchitecture, itsfacilitieswouldalso beupgraded tostrengthenadministrationof justice system. He said: “This is a simple but significant event in the judiciary. I am humbled to be performing the groundbreaking for the redevelopment of the Lagos High Court, Igbosere.

We are on a journey to restore this architectural legacy, which has been part of Lagos heritage. We have put together a well-thought-out team, comprising private sector professionals and government officials to efficiently manage the Rebuild Lagos Trust Fund charged with the task to build back assets of the state destroyed by hoodlums.

“The team is to come together to advise and work with us while we continue this rebuild journey. This project is one of the several others that the Fund will be handling together. In the first phase, we will be replicating the design of the Igbosere Court and every feature of thebuildingtorecreatethefacadeof theold building. Wearerebuildinga bigger edifice for Lady Justice.

The courthouse will be brought back to life to ensure we have smooth dispensation of justicefor our citizens.”

Sanwo-Olu maintained that Lagos had no hand in the event that led to the razing of the courthouse and other state assets, stressing that the state had put the emotions behind the dark event and looked ahead to build a city where wheels of justice would not be placed out of the reach of all citizens. The new courthouse, the governor said, would give judges and judicial officers ample space to work, while maintaining the independence of the judiciary.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...