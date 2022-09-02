Sanwo-Olu floats autonomous finance channel for tertiary institutions

The Lagos State Government has said it will set up an autonomous funding mechanism – Lagos State Tertiary Education Trust Fund –to keep its three tertiary institutions on the path to sustainability. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this when he received the Visitation Panel to the Lagos State University (LASU) led by former University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice- Chancellor Prof. Abdulrahman Bello yesterday.

The panel set up in November 2021 turned in a 322-page recommendation for the government’s implementation towards meeting the university’s contemporary needs. Sanwo-Olu said the need to create an independent funding channel for the institutions became pertinent, given the nature of the disputes characterizing the national university system which have led to perennial strikes by academic and non-academic workers. Although none of the institutions owned by Lagos is taking part in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the governor said the Fund would be a pragmatic strategy to meet the schools’ requirements.

He directed the Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), and his Special Adviser on EducationTokunbo Wahab to fashion out the statutory framework that will give legal approval to the Fund. He said: “Now that we have three universities in Lagos, I believe there is a need for us to set up Lagos State Tertiary Education Trust Fund, which, in our view, will create a sustainable model and the funding that is required, both internally and externally, to strengthen academic research, learning and all that is necessary to keep these universities on track of their mission.

“This is an idea whose time has come at the appropriate period many schools are under closure due to industrial disputes. “I am issuing the responsibility to Attorney General and Special Adviser on Education to create the legal framework for the birth of the Trust Fund. “This will be another legacy initiative our government is bringing to sustain education in our state. This will create a financial model that will ensure the sustainability of these schools.” Sanwo-Olu said the Trust Fund would create an additional funding source for the three universities, aside from the monthly subventions and intervention funds from federal education agencies, including Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund). The governor said the LASU Visitation Panel was set up to birth a new order of growth for the university ranked as the Second Best University in Nigeria by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, 2020.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...