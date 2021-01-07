News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu frets over spike as cases hit 32,720 in Lagos

Disturbed by the rising cases of COVID- 19 in the state, especially the 712 cases recorded by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday expressed concerns over the development.

New Telegraph gathered that the total cases of the pandemic in Lagos as at Tuesday night is 32,720 with 712 recorded in the state on Tuesday alone, according to NCDC. But Sanwo-Olu described the figure as the highest number of infection ever recorded in the state daily, urging the residents of the state to observe measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

The governor, in a statement, said that the state government was doing everything possible to avoid another lockdown despite the rising cases of coronavirus disease in the state. He expressed the need for residents to be more circumspect in the way they live, interact and socialise with friends and family.

He urged the residents in the state to observe measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus, noting that the state government was doing everything possible to avoid another lockdown. According to him, the second wave comes with severe symptoms and, the higher the number of positive cases detected, the higher number of casualties the state is bound to record. His words: “There is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact and socialise with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring COVID-19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves and others to the virus. “We are well into the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Lagos scarily recorded its highest number of infection in one day (712). We have already recorded a frightening spike in infection cases. This spike brings positive cases to a t tal of 32,720 in Lagos alone.

“This second wave comes with severe symptoms and the higher the number of positive cases we detect, the higher number of casualties we’re bound to record. We do not want this, but for this to be avoided, we must be intentional and cautious.

“We also do not want to go into another lockdown. It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitize your hands regularly and practice social distancing. “2021 will only work for us if we take COVID-19 seriously and follow the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Health. We simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time.”

