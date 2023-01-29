Business

Sanwo-Olu, FRSC boss to speak at 2022 Nigeria auto award

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu, are slated to speak as special guests at the forthcoming Nigeria auto industry award. The award is scheduled to hold in Lagos, on February 19, 2023. According to the organisers, Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, other stakeholders that have also indicated interest to be part of the award ceremony are Toyota Nigeria Limited (TNL), CFAO Motors, Dangote Peugeot, Kewalram Nigeria Limited and Lanre Shittu Motors.

In addition, Mikano Motors, RT Briscoe, Elizade Autoland, Jet System, Nord Motors, Autochek, GUO Transport, among others have equally confirmed their participation in the formost auto industry event in the country. Already, finalists have been shortlisted for the awards, with GAC GS4, Geely Coolray and Suzuki S-Presso nominated for the ultimate car-of-the-year award category. In the Truck-of-the-Year category, the contest will involve Sinotruk by Dangote, Shacman truck by TSS and JAC truck from Lanre Shittu Motors. Innoson, Mikano and GAC will slug it out in the Assembly Plant-of-the-Year category.

In the luxury car segment, Porsche, Mercedes and BMW models are the front runners. Elizade Autoland (JAC), Stallion Hyundai and CFAO Motors will battle for the outstanding auto workshop honour. In the SUV category (compact), Kia Selto, Geely Coolray and GAC GS4 have been nominated. For Large SUV, Toyota Land Cruiser will lock horns with GAC GS8, BMW X7 and Range Rover (Autobiography). Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi L200 and Ford Ranger will battle for the Best Pickup award. Lanre Shittu (JAC truck), TSS (Shacman) and Dangote Sinotruk will also battle again for the truck plant of the year award. Giving insights into the nominees, Chairman of the 2022 Award Committee, Rasheed Bisiriyu, said all vehicles nominated in the various categories represent exceptional value and designs. “We are using our respected, trusted platform to recognise and acknowledge best-performing brands in different segments and categories across the entire auto value chain.” According to him, the award event, which has now become a major industry show, celebrates and rewards automotive excellence. He also disclosed that the Managing Director of RT Briscoe, Mr Seyi Onajide, and Deputy Managing Director of CFAO Motors, Mr Kunle Jaiyesimi, would be honoured with the Auto Personality of the year in recognition of their immense contributions to the development of Nigeria’s auto industry.

In his own comment, Chairman of NAJA, Mike Ochonma, said the auto journalist body has always believed in bringing together all the stakeholders in the automotive sector to build a stronger community and strengthen consumers’ confidence and trust in the industry and their brands. “I would like to congratulate all the nominees for the 2022 edition and look forward to their presence at the grand ceremony,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘$291.8m injected to develop, digitise Afreximbank’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Egypt’s Minister of Finance and Chairperson of the General Assembly of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Mohamed Maait, has said that about $291.8 million was injected to develop and automate the bank, adding that this contributed to strengthening governance and achieving the lender’s targets. Commenting on Afreximbank’s performance, he said the bank achieved good financial […]
Business

Regency Alliance: Operating milieu retards earnings

Posted on Author CHRIS UGWU writes

Regency Alliance Plc is grappling with reduced premium growth due to challenging operating environment. CHRIS UGWU writes       Despite the recapitalisation of insurance firms in 2007, insurance sector has continued to struggle with challenges such as dearth of appropriate human capital and professional skills, poor returns on investment, existence of too many fringe […]
Business

H1: Carbon Finance’s revenue rises 16% to N3.901bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s leading digital financial services company, Carbon Finance has declared a revenue growth of 16 per cent in its half year (H1) ended June 30, 2022 results. The company said its 2022 financial statement is in line with its promise to publish its accounts yearly, saying the digital bank recently wrapped up its 10th anniversary, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica