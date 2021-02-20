News

Sanwo-Olu fulfils promise in Alimosho, inaugurates flyover, road projects

With the completion of the Phase II of Lagos-Ogun Boundary Road project by Lagos State Government, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday fulfilled yet another promise to the people of Alimosho. Sanwo-Olu delivered and inaugurated four critical road projects in Agbado-Oke Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), bringing huge relief in flow of traffic from the Lagos boundary communities into Ogun State.

The newly constructed road network, totaling 6.26 kilometres, includes Old Otta Road, Adekoya Road, Makinde Road and Suberu Oje Road. The governor also commissioned a 120-metre long bridge linking the boundary communities to Otta in Ogun State. Each project is a dual carriageway with reinforced concrete drains and walkways.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu formally opened the remodelled Abesan Youth Centre constructed in Mosan-Okunola LCDA by Ministry of Youth and Social Development. All activities literally halted in Alimosho for the inauguration of the projects, with army of Agbado Oke-Odo residents trooping out to receive the Governor and members of the State’s cabinet. Sanwo-Olu said the road projects were conceived with the goal to provide alternative routes to Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and ease vehicular flow in and out of the two states.

