Sanwo-Olu, Gbajabiamila, others mourn as Odumakin’s burial rites begin

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The funeral rites for the spokesperson of the p a n – Yo r u b a socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, started yesterday with a lying-in-state ceremony at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos State. Odumakin, 54, who died on April 3, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), had many eminent Nigerians in attendance at the solemn and teary event, who extolled his virtues. Wife of the deceased, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, who had released details of the burial plans, was on hand to receive guests at the wellattended service of songs.

Notable among those who attended the ceremony were the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu; Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo; Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Ondo State; Dr. Olusegun Mimiko; Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, among others. On his part, Gbajabiamila said his knowledge of Odumakin was more from a distance, but that he admired his qualities. Gbajabiamila, who said he flew into the venue from the plenary session in Abuja, said Odumakin stood firm to his values and ideals having gone through twists and turns. He said: “We had our good encounters.

My knowledge of him was more of a distance, based on admiration of his qualities, what he stood for, represent and what he was. “I was out of the country when he died. And that was why I said to myself today that I must come to pay my last respect. I came to know him from a distance, a man who had been through twists and turns, but in all of these, stood straight.”

Sanwo-Olu said the deceased wanted the best for Nigeria, using his voice to advance the course of a united Nigeria. “Yinka wanted the best for Nigeria. He was completely detribalised and used his voice to advance his course. Until the very end, he kept canvassing for a Nigeria where equity will become a watchword. Yinka Odumakin is a household name in Nigeria and different people know him along in life.”

