Sanwo-Olu gets 21-day ultimatum to pay pensioners or face protest

Retirees across the South-West states yesterday berated Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of refusing to pay gratuities and pension. The retirees under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), who gathered in Akure, the Ondo State capital, during their Council meeting, which was attended by zonal officers, state chairmen and state secretaries, issued a 21-day ultimatum to Sanwo-Olu or face mass protests of members.

The Zonal Public Relations Officer of NUP, Chief Olusegun Abatan, told journalists after the meeting that Sanwo-Olu had remained the most unfriendly government to pensioners in the South-West, hence the decision to protest against him. The retirees also accused Ekiti, Osun and Ogun state governments of not prioritising their welfare. They advised the governors to be compassionate as old age hazards and health challenges were bitter experiences among pensioners.

They, however, commended Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Info State for approving 33 per cent pension increase recently. The retirees also pleaded with Akeredolu to devise means of offsetting accumulated gratuities of pensioners in Ondo State. The NUP zonal officers, who described Akeredolu and his Oyo State-counterpart, Seyi Makinde, as pensioners’ friendly governors, commended them for timely payment of their monthly pension since they assumed office.

They, however, urged Akeredolu and Makinde to be more proactive in settling accumulated gratuities. The pensioners also called on the Federal Government to issue a circular on the implementation of pension increment in line with the 2018 minimum wage for workers. Abatan said with the minimum pension increase, some pensioners still received N330 as monthly take home.

He said: “It is unfair and criminal. Government should release a circular on pension increment as soon as possible. “We want to show our displeasure to governors in the South-West that fail to pay gra-tuities and pensions. Mentions should be made of Lagos State government, Ekiti State and Osun State. Lagos in particular is the only state that has not addressed the issue of 142 pension increment since 2000, six per cent and 15 per cent since 2003 and 2007. The issue of 33 per cent pension increase since 2010. Presentation of our union in Lagos has become futile and unproductive.

“We are going to send letters to Governor Sanwo-Olu to please address these issues or the whole South-West pensioners will bombard Lagos in a very serious protest. The South-West caucus has decided that all pensioners in the South- West will go to Lagos because an injury to one is an injury to all.

“We want Akeredolu to address the discrepancies between state pensioners and local government pensioners. “Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has been paying pensioners in the state as at when due. He has been celebrating his birthday with pensioners by paying pension on every 25th of every month. He has not reneged on that. He has been paying gratuity of retired primary school teachers and local government pensioners that were stopped for over eight years before he became governor.

He has also increased the gratuities of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in Oyo State.” On the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, the pensioners cautioned government not to contemplate another lockdown for the country as many people were now dying of hunger since the outbreak of the disease. As regards the controversy surrounding the resumption of some students amidst the pandemic, the NUP zonal officers advised government to put in place preventive measures that would allow Primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 students to sit for their exams, including WASCE.

