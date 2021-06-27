Sanwo-Olu gets commendation from Lagos SWAN over athletes’ welfare

The leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (Lagos SWAN) has commended the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over his continued support for sports and quality leadership.

The Executive Committee, under the leadership of Debo Oshundun, applauded the latest announcement which saw the official hand over of a 3-bedroom flat at the Babatunde Raji Fashola Housing Estate, Iponri, to the First Olympic Gold Medalist in Nigeria and in Africa, Chioma Ajunwa- Okpara (MON), in fulfillment of a 25-year-old pledge made by the then Governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The gesture, according to the association, will not only encourage others to strive for greatness, but is also a testimony of the labours of our heroes not being in vain.

“We wish to thank His Excellency for this noble gesture of honoring our heroes, and in the process, encouraging those coming behind,” the association said. “Recently, he handed Patrick Pascal a key to his apartment for his exploits at the Atlanta ’96 Games.

“Now, it is the turn of Chioma Ajunwa (Assistant Commissioner of Police) for being the first athlete to win Nigeria’s first individual gold medal at any Olympics.”

In a related development, a whopping sum of 20 Million was also doled out to six Lagos elite athletes that would be representing Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan. Jide Omotayo (Table Tennis), Seye Ogunlewe (Athletics), Ahmed Koleoso (Para table tennis), Adijat Olayori (Weightlifting), Anuoluwapo Olayori (Badminton) and Godwin Ofolu (Badminton) were all given money as training grants by the state as part of support for Team Nigeria as they intensify preparation for the games.

