Sanwo-Olu gifts Nollywood actress, Iya Awero, 3-bedroom apartment

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has gifted veteran Nollywood actress, Lanre Hassan, a three-bedroom apartment. The veteran Yoruba actress who is popularly known as Iya Awero on Wednesday received the apartment from the newly commissioned Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of the state for her decades-long contribution to the Nigerian film industry.

Confirming the news, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, shared a video of the presentation via Twitter on Thursday. Upon receiving the keys, the 7 0 – y e a r – o l d thespian gave a heartwarming speech thanking the governor for his kind gesture. “I don’t know what to say. I am so short of words. I am so happy today. Thank you so much my governor, may the Almighty Allah continue to bless you”, Iya Awero said. “Also, deputy, thank you so much. I am so grateful.

If anyone shelters you whenever you wake up, all you do is pray for the person. God will keep blessing, helping and supporting you. This land will be peaceful, God will fix Nigeria and take the country to greater heights. Once again, I thank everyone for this gift,” she added.

Speaking at the presentation, Sanwo-Olu noted that his administration is committed to celebrating veteran thespians especially while they are alive. “We don’t need to celebrate them when they die, we can celebrate them while they are still alive. These are our Nollywood stars that have worked for over 30-40 years and they need to be celebrated. Congratulations ma. Thank you.”

