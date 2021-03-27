Arts & Entertainments

Sanwo-Olu gifts Nollywood actress, Iya Awero, 3-bedroom apartment

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has gifted veteran Nollywood actress, Lanre Hassan, a three-bedroom apartment. The veteran Yoruba actress who is popularly known as Iya Awero on Wednesday received the apartment from the newly commissioned Prince Abiodun Ogunleye Housing Estate, Igbogbo, Ikorodu area of the state for her decades-long contribution to the Nigerian film industry.

Confirming the news, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, shared a video of the presentation via Twitter on Thursday. Upon receiving the keys, the 7 0 – y e a r – o l d thespian gave a heartwarming speech thanking the governor for his kind gesture. “I don’t know what to say. I am so short of words. I am so happy today. Thank you so much my governor, may the Almighty Allah continue to bless you”, Iya Awero said. “Also, deputy, thank you so much. I am so grateful.

If anyone shelters you whenever you wake up, all you do is pray for the person. God will keep blessing, helping and supporting you. This land will be peaceful, God will fix Nigeria and take the country to greater heights. Once again, I thank everyone for this gift,” she added.

Speaking at the presentation, Sanwo-Olu noted that his administration is committed to celebrating veteran thespians especially while they are alive. “We don’t need to celebrate them when they die, we can celebrate them while they are still alive. These are our Nollywood stars that have worked for over 30-40 years and they need to be celebrated. Congratulations ma. Thank you.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Iconic Bollywood choreographer, Saroj Khan, dies at 71

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saroj Khan, one of India’s most prominent choreographers, has died at the age of 71. Khan had an illustrious career that stretched four decades, and choreographed some of Bollywood’s most iconic and popular songs. Her career took off in the late 1980s, when she worked on a slew of hit numbers with leading stars […]
Arts & Entertainments

Self-esteem, self-reliance, others highlightedinnewfilm, ‘AkwaMoney’

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nigerian filmmaker and actor, Ndy Akan, is set for the premiere of her latest movie, ‘Akwa Money’ as part of activities to celebrate her 50th birthday. ‘Akwa Money’, billed for a grand premiere tomorrow and public screening at Ibom Tropicana, Uyo, has all it takes “to burst the charts and damn the consequences.” The movie […]
Arts & Entertainments

SAMUEL A JIREBI: My surname kick star ted my ac ting career

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

At a time when a lot of kids were still bathing in the rain, he was a star already. Known for his defiantly outspoken character as a child actor, Samuel Ajirebi, the son of the legendary Pa James also known as Ajirebi has grown both as an actor and in his person. This was evident […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica