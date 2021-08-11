News

Sanwo-Olu gives spare parts dealers 90 days to elect leaders

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has directed the interim leadership of the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association Nigeria (ASPAMDA) to conduct elections in the next 60 days or 90 days.

 

The deadline is aimed at ending the leadership  crisis in the market since 2018. Sanwo-Olu took the decision after meeting with all stakeholders of ASPAMDA at Lagos House, Marina.

 

New Telegraph learnt that the crisis started in 2018 when the tenure of the last substantive leadership ended and its efforts to extend its tenure led to judicial contestation.

 

A high court in 2018 kicked out the former leadership in a judgment that was affirmed by the Court of Appeal. Despite the judgement, past leadership continued to hold sway.

 

This led to bitter agitations. The state government received a flood of petitions about the past leaders’ refusal to obey court orders, refusing to vacate office.

 

But the state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said it was necessary for the interim leadership of ASPAMDA to conduct an election and end the crisis.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ogun creating more industrial clusters for investors, says Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said that his administration was creating different industrial clusters across the state to provide conducive environment for more investors to berth in the state. Abiodun, who stated this when he received the management of Mikano International Limited on a courtesy visit to his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, expressed […]
News Top Stories

Dangote Cement’s shareholders get N1trn in seven years

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Dangote Cement has grown the wealth of its shareholders, paying over N1 trillion as dividends in the past seven years. The company’s Group Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Guillaume Moyen, stated that the Africa’s largest cement manufacturer is focused on growing the Nigerian economy. A breakdown of the seven-year dividend history gleaned from the company’s financial […]
News Top Stories

RMAFC chair: New revenue sharing formula out in 2021

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Abakaliki

Chairman, Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Chief Elias Mbam, yesterday said the commission has started the process of coming up with a new revenue sharing formula. He said the commission was already working on the new sharing formula and that the formula would be out in 2021.   Mbam disclosed this in Item […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica