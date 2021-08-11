Sanwo-Olu gives spare parts dealers 90 days to elect leaders

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has directed the interim leadership of the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association Nigeria (ASPAMDA) to conduct elections in the next 60 days or 90 days.

The deadline is aimed at ending the leadership crisis in the market since 2018. Sanwo-Olu took the decision after meeting with all stakeholders of ASPAMDA at Lagos House, Marina.

New Telegraph learnt that the crisis started in 2018 when the tenure of the last substantive leadership ended and its efforts to extend its tenure led to judicial contestation.

A high court in 2018 kicked out the former leadership in a judgment that was affirmed by the Court of Appeal. Despite the judgement, past leadership continued to hold sway.

This led to bitter agitations. The state government received a flood of petitions about the past leaders’ refusal to obey court orders, refusing to vacate office.

But the state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said it was necessary for the interim leadership of ASPAMDA to conduct an election and end the crisis.

