Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu goes into isolation as close aide tests positive for COVID-19

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gone into self-isolation following the infection of one of his close aides with coronavirus (COVID-19).
Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, who broke the news on Friday, said other members of the governor’s team will undergo COVID-19 test.
“They will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available,” he said.
“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.”

