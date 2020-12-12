News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu goes into self-isolation

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday went into self-isolation immediately after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID- 19. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said: “Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.

“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID- 19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings. “This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the COVID-19 test. He has had at least three since May when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.”

