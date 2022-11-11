Sanwo-Olu hails ex-UNILAG VC

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu praised former University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice Chancellor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe at the public presentation of his book, ‘‘The Captain, steering the ship above the waters’’ in Lagos yesterday. He said Ogundipe is an astute gentleman, a great scholar, and an excellent administrator who, as the 12th UNILAG VC contributedtotheadvancement of the school. Sanwo-Olu said: ‘‘Prof Ogundipe has remained steadfast as the captain of a great ship, showing tremendous leadership capacity. “A man that became a Professor at the young age of 42. You are not only a man of God, you are also a servant of all.

“The University of Lagos which is also my Almamater, is what it is today, a great citadel of learning because of the sacrifices you have made. ‘‘History will have a special place for you for the humility and steadfastness for which you have carried out your duties at the university of Lagos.’’ The opening remarks were rendered by Mr Lekan Ajisafe who described the book, ‘‘The Captain,’’ as a great work of art that re-counted the achievements and contributions of the author to humanity.

