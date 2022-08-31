Sanwo-Olu hails Headies Award nominees

…as LASG supports Nigerian Music awards

The Lagos State Government has thrown its weight behind the 15th Headies Awards, where local musical artistes, producers, DJs, music video directors and song writers will be rewarded for their talents and creativity. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be attending the event coming up September in Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America. Lagos State became the first Government entity to support the Headies, an academy award modelled after the U.S. Grammy award. Governor Sanwo-Olu said the intervention was a genuine move by his administration to boost the output and capacity in the creative sector, stressing that development of the Entertainment and Tourism sector was a key pillar of his Government’s agenda. The benefiting youths, Sanwo-Olu said, were trained in industry-specific capability by world-class professionals, while the Government offset the costs of training and tuition.

The Governor said: “It is not something we have just created today; creating a thriving business for creative in our entertainment industry is something that has been part of our economic agenda as Government from the outset. We are excited to be collaborating with the practitioners in the creative community to discover more talents and export not only our culture, but also our music.

“Headies Award is like the Grammy’s Award of Africa. It is local flavor going global, given the location the event will be held in the next couple of days. It is strategic for us to support the initiative. Our artistes and entertainment stars are being taken out of the country to Atlanta, where they will have larger platforms to further show the rich culture and values Lagos represents.”

