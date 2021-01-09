Sanwo-Olu halts ongoing LASU VC’s appointment

Tells outgoing VC to convene Senate meeting

Following the controversies trailing the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday halted the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice Chancellor of the university. Hence, the governor called for the immediate commencement of a fresh process that would terminate in fortyfive days. According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Gover-nor Sanwo-Olu’s decision on the cancellation came after a thorough investigation and stakeholders’ engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process. The statement read: “Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council.

After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process,” he stated. The outgoing Vice Chancellor of LASU, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun has also been directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice Chancellor from Monday January 11, 2021 when the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Fagbohun expires. The Governor further directed that the Senate should select among its members, a protem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of election of Acting Vice Chancellor.

Like this: Like Loading...