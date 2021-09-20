Sanwo-Olu: Hamzat, my dependable ally

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has congratulated his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on his 57th birthday anniversary, describing him as a reliable, trustworthy and committed friend, brother and partner in the Greater Lagos agenda. Hamzat, born on September 19, 1964, was 57 yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Hamzat as a seasoned technocrat, administrator, politician and committed democrat, who had served passionately as commissioner in different ministries and now the number two citizen of the Centre of Excellence, with a resolve to bring about positive change to Lagos State.

He said: “On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke and the good people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate my reliable, hardworking, dependable, supportive and committedbrother, friendandpartner in the Greater Lagos Agenda, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, on his 57th birthday anniversary.”

