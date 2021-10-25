Sanwo-Olu highlights importance of training for workers

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said capacity development of the workforce through training and re-training will enhance performance of workers and make them relevant to the present and future needs of the state.

Speaking through the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, at the opening of a 2-day retreat organised by the Public Service Office for Directors of Administration and Human Resource in the Lagos State Public Service, San wo-Olu said frequent training of workers is crucial to implementation of the T.H.E.M.ES agenda.

According to him, the retreat with the theme: ‘Principles, Policies, Practices and Procedures of Human Resource Management in the Public Service: A thorough look at the Workplace in Current Realities’, is apt given the current realities of the critical place of administration and human resource in policy making,

strategic planning and policy implementation.

The governor said the retreat was developed to look at the public service and the role of administration and human resource in consonance with the new realities, despite COVID-19. Muri-Okunola commended Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat for their support, especially in the area of capacity training and provision of conducive environment for work.

Like this: Like Loading...