News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu highlights importance of training for workers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said capacity development of the workforce through training and re-training will enhance performance of workers and make them relevant to the present and future needs of the state.

 

Speaking through the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, at the opening of a 2-day retreat organised by the Public Service Office for Directors of Administration and Human Resource in the Lagos State Public Service, San  wo-Olu said frequent training of workers is crucial to implementation of the T.H.E.M.ES agenda.

 

According to him, the retreat with the theme: ‘Principles, Policies, Practices and Procedures of Human Resource Management in the Public Service: A thorough look at the Workplace in Current Realities’, is apt given the current realities of the critical place of administration and human resource in policy making,
strategic planning and policy implementation.

 

The governor said the retreat was developed to look at the public service and the role of administration and human resource in consonance with the new realities, despite COVID-19. Muri-Okunola commended Sanwo-Olu and his deputy Obafemi Hamzat for their support, especially in the area of capacity training and provision of conducive environment for work.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Eid-el-Kabir: Kebbi gov approves July salary for civil servant

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has approved the payment of July salary to civil servants in the state. This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Finance, Ibrahim Muhammed Augie, in Birnin Kebbi.Augie said the invaluable gesture of the governor was to allow civil servants to celebrate the Eid-el- Kabir with ease and joy […]
News

Oil theft: Host communities to engage 10,000 vigilance operatives

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON) says it will engage 10, 000 youths in petroleum production to safeguard the country’s crude oil from theft. Its National President, Dr Mike Emuh, made this known in Awka on Monday during the inauguration of local government council chapters’ leadership of the group in Anambra. […]
Editorial Top Stories

Eagles: Deficient Rohr not bigger than Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Th For every round robin qualifier contest for the Africa Cup of nations or the World Cup, it is always important to be in a commanding position on the table. No doubt, Nigeria is one of the big teams in African football but over time, the Super Eagles have been inconsistent. We recall that in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica