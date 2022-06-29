News

Sanwo-Olu hints on Lagos’ 30-year devt plan

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State will be on another 30-year journey in pursuit of physical development, social growth and economic prosperity. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu broke this news to business leaders and the organised private sector at an interactive meeting, yesterday.

 

The Lagos State Development Plan 2052, Sanwo  Olu said, will be officially rolled out at the forthcoming 9th Economic Summit of the State (known as Ehingbeti).

 

The 30-year plan, the Governor said, was developed with clear objectives from four strategic dimensions aimed at positioning the State to achieve its vision.

 

The meeting, held at Commerce House on Victoria Island, was at  the instance of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). It was also attended by members of the diplomatic community. Established in 1888, the LCCI is the oldest chamber of commerce in the West Africa sub-region. Sanwo-Olu hinted that each of the four dimensions in the development plan would be achieved through over 400 policy initiatives that would be implemented throughout the period.

 

He said: “The Lagos State Development Plan 2052 has been developed with a set of clear objectives across four strategic dimensions, which are to position Lagos on the track to achieving its vision.

“The dimensions to this plan are to keep a thriving economy that will make Lagos a robust, healthy and growing economy with adequate jobs and strategic investments to sustain growth. “We are building a human- centric city in which every Lagosian will have access to affordable and worldclass education, healthcare and social services.

 

“There will be deliberate effort to keep modernising our infrastructure, by providing reliable and sufficient infrastructure that meets the needs of a 21st century city.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

