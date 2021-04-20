Sanwo-Olu honours officer assaulted by motorist

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday honoured a police officer, ASP Sunday Erhabor, attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), who was reportedly attacked a driver.

Erhabor was honoured for displaying a high level of professionalism by restraining himself from taking laws into his hands in the face of provocation.

The officer was assaulted by a motorist identified as Victor Ebhomenyen at Four Point by Sheraton Hotel, Oniru at the weekend while trying to arrest the suspect for driving against traffic.

The incident was captured in a viral video on social media last Saturday while Erhabor was trying to arrest Ebhomenyen for driving against the traffic.

The officer was violently assaulted and inflicted with bodily injuries. But the officer, who was armed with his official AK47 rifle, displayed a high level of professionalism despite the provocations.

Erhabor was presented with a state plague as a mark of honour and prestige to appreciate his commitment to promoting core values of modern policing and protection of fundamental human rights.

While receiving Erhabor at the Lagos House, Ikeja yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said the officer’s action was a testimonial and encouragement for other officers to show that they could be civil in the face of provocation or assault from suspected criminals.

He said: “This is our own little response to the very condemnable events that happened over the weekend.

We are all very quick to condemn men of the Nigeria Police, especially when they are found wanting. We are always very quick to also admonish them.

But the event that we all saw over the weekend showed that indeed there are some very commendable police officers.” Earlier, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, commended the officer.

He said: “ASP Erhabor, in the face of provocation and assault on his person, displayed high level of diligent and civil-oriented professionalism expected in modern policing as advocated by the present Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.”

Like this: Like Loading...