News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu: I will complete all major projects this year

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Adeboye, Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, Fashola, others attend Lagos Thanksgiving Service

 

Fashola; General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; and members of the House of Assembly were present at the event.

 

The governor said the state would witness rail transportation system. Sanwo-Olu said: “2022 is a special year for us as an administration, because it will be the final full year of the four-year mandate you gave us in 2019.

 

It will therefore be a season of consolidation, a year in which we hope to complete all ongoing projects and significantly advance our journey towards the Greater Lagos  of our collective desire.

 

“The vision of having the largest rice mill in Sub- Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world will become a reality this year.

 

“Also, this year will witness a milestone achieve  Olment in the rail transportation system in our state, as we expect the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects to commence commercial operations between the last quarter of this year and first quarter of 2023

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Workers’ unions debunk allegation of looting, sale of property

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

National Theatre workers have debunked the story of an alleged accusation of top management staff of “looting, selling off government property”. They described the said publication as one sided and does not represent the interest and opinion of the staff of National Theatre, adding that the “publication is nothing but a fallacy and a figment […]
News

MultiChoice brings special Africa Magic Holiday Pop-up Channel to DStv, GOtv

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MultiChoice is getting customers both on DStv and GOtv into the festive mood with the launch of a brand-new Africa Magic Holiday pop-up channel which launches recently on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.   The AM Holiday pop-up channel will give viewers a front-row seat from the comfort of their homes to the […]
News

Piers Morgan leaves ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ after row over Meghan remarks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Piers Morgan has left ITV’s Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex. It brings the controversial host’s time on the breakfast show to an end after six years, reports the BBC. ITV announced the decision after Ofcom said it was investigating his comments after receiving 41,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica