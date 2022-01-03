Sanwo-Olu: I will complete all major projects this year

•Adeboye, Tinubu, Gbajabiamila, Fashola, others attend Lagos Thanksgiving Service

Fashola; General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; and members of the House of Assembly were present at the event.

The governor said the state would witness rail transportation system. Sanwo-Olu said: “2022 is a special year for us as an administration, because it will be the final full year of the four-year mandate you gave us in 2019.

It will therefore be a season of consolidation, a year in which we hope to complete all ongoing projects and significantly advance our journey towards the Greater Lagos of our collective desire.

“The vision of having the largest rice mill in Sub- Saharan Africa and one of the largest in the world will become a reality this year.

“Also, this year will witness a milestone achieve Olment in the rail transportation system in our state, as we expect the 37km Red and 27.5km Blue Line Rail projects to commence commercial operations between the last quarter of this year and first quarter of 2023

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...