Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 150 classroom blocks, hostels

Education in Lagos State has witnessed another remarkable moment of infrastructure expansion with the addition of 150 newly built classrooms and 1,386-bed hostels to 15 existing schools across the six education districts in the state. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday unveiled the iconic school projects and virtually inaugurated them at a physical event organised by the Special Committee on Rehabilitation of Public Schools (SCRPS) in Agidingbi, Alausa. The virtual inauguration was conducted in order not to disrupt academic activities at the beneficiary schools.

The projects were designed with the signature features of New School Design, introduced by the Sanwo-Olu administration. Other facilities inaugurated by the governor include composite furniture, lavatories, and laundromats. SCRPS, established by the governor in 2019 to revamp public schools and reduce classroom deficits across the state, developed and delivered the projects.

The inauguration coincided with the unveiling of a compendium of school infrastructural transformation carried out by the committee since its inception. In addition to the new projects, SCRPS has successfully completed a total of 1,047 freshly constructed and fully-furnished classroom buildings across public schools across the six education districts. Inaugurating the school projects, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration’s commitment to scale up access to education at all education levels was not in doubt, stressing that the state had committed more investment to education and technology in line with the cardinal objectives stipulated in the THEMES Agenda of his government.

 

