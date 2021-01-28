Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 216 homes

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday opened two housing projects in Surulere and Eti Osa axes. They are 132-unit LagosHOMS projects at Iponri in Surulere area, and 84-unit Lekki Phase II housing project in Ikota, along Ajah corridor. This came four days after the governor inaugurated another 252-unit flats in Idale, Badagry. The Iponri and Ajah housing schemes were delivered through a joint venture involving the Ministry of Housing, STB Mortgage Bank and Lekki Ultimate Company Limited.

Sanwo-Olu named the 132-unit Iponri Housing Scheme after former Governor Babatunde Fashola, who conceived the project. Besides, the governor also inaugurated and handed over a laboratory and new office complex which Lagos State government built for the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI).

Sanwo-Olu said the resuscitation and completion of the two housing projects further testified to his government’s commitment to improving the lives of Lagosians through service delivery in the area of infrastructure. The governor observed that the quality of the projects delivered indicated that his administration’s promises to raise the bar of good governance was not a fluke, stressing that implementation of his development blueprint – Project T.H.E.M.E.S – would continue to be done in line with needs of the residents.

Sanwo-Olu said the LagosHOMS projects, being supervised by his administration, were being packaged to give citizens comfort through stress-free ownership structure and mortgage scheme. He said: “Today, we are gathered to mark yet another fulfilment of our promises in the housing sector. At the inception of this administration, we pledged to provide decent shelter for the people. This promise was made out of the conviction that housing is one of the basic needs of humans and a critical factor that determines quality of life.

“In the past months, a lot of efforts had gone into completing many of the housing schemes inherited from past administration. While some of these projects are funded through budgetary allocations, others are being financed through joint venture with our development partners.

“It is with great pleasure that I perform the commissioning of LagosHOMS Iponri by which we are adding 132 homes to the housing stock in this area. Through the same joint venture, we have delivered another 84-unit Lekki Phase II Housing Scheme in Ikota, Ajah. These feats mark successful collaborative effort geared towards bridging the housing deficit in the State.” Sanwo-Olu said his government was also generating ideas on how it would increase affordability and access for low and middle income families. Comfortable houses, the governor said, should not only be for the affluent.

He said more convenient ownership packages would be introduced to make more people come on the home ownership ladder, regardless of socio-economic bracket. Sanwo-Olu charged more private investors to partner with the State Government in addressing the housing deficit, while also reiterating his administration’s willingness to make unencumbered land available for housing development by private investors on the basis of mutually agreed terms.

He said: “As we commission these housing projects today, I wish to express my appreciation for the invaluable support this administration has enjoyed from the good people of Lagos. We will not take this support and goodwill for granted. In spite of the hurdles, our commitment towards actualising the Greater Lagos of our dream is irrevocable. Things can and will only get better.”

The Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, promised that the government would leave no stone unturned in providing decent and affordable shelters to all categories of residents in the state.

The scheme delivered 44 units of single-bedroom, 44 units of two-bedroom and 44 units of threebedroom flats in Iponri, while the Lekki Phase II scheme consists of 28 units each of single-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

