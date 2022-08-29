Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 250-seater LASUED hall donated by Oto-Awori monarch

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated a 250-seater lecture hall donated by the Oloto of Oto-Awori Kingdom, Oba Josiah Ilemobade Aina, to Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) in Ijanikin.

The governor was in the Oto-Awori to felicitate the monarch on his 15th coronation anniversary. The lecture hall was donated by the monarch to mark the anniversary.

The king’s gesture, Sanwo- Olu said, is worthy of emulation, noting that the facility would be complementary to those being built on the campus by the state government, as part of the projects initiated after the school was upgraded from a College of Education to a university.

The governor said: “Education and technology have been the key parts of our deliverables. This objective can only be achieved when we have standard tertiary institutions offering competitive opportunities to raise human capital.

The late Alhaji Lateef Jakande gave us the Lagos State University over 40 years ago. Why should we not build more on this solid foundation? As big as Lagos is, with a huge population, having one State university does not befit us.”

