Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 7 high-capacity boats

Determined to reduce traffic congestion and encourage residents to embrace water transportation, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated seven additional new boats built locally to enhance the capacity of the Lagos Ferry Services for efficient service delivery. The governor, who also launched the Cowry Card for water transportation to create a seamless payment scheme for ‘our Multimodal Transportation System,’ described the move as a fulfilment of his administration’s promise to double the number of boats in the fleet of LAGFERRY within the shortest time and increase its capacity to daily transport moreresidentstoreducetraffic congestion on the roads.

Speaking while inaugurating the boats, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he was delighted that Lagosians were already witnessing positive outcomes from his administration’s investment in the safety and viability of our waterways as a safe alternative to road transportation. He said his vision to have a seamless payment scheme for the Multimodal Transportation System, was gradually taking shape with the commencement of the integration of the rail lines, bus terminals and waterways.

The governor said: “In the last one year, LAGFERRY has moved over 500,000 passengers across our waterways, including the Super Eagles who were successfully ferried to and from Benin Republic for their AFCON qualifying match. In addition to commuting people, it is heart-warming to know that LAGFERRY promotes tourism and commerce by providing logistics solutions to business owners who move their trucks and cargoes through the waterways within Apapa and through regular charter services. “The impressive performance of LAGFERRY in the last one year is an indication of the growing confidence of our people in water transportation. It also justifies our decision to procure additional boats to enhance LAGFERRY’s operations and capacity to meet the transportation demands of its teeming passengers.”

As we empower LAGFERRY for efficient ferry services and provide an enabling environment for the continuous growth of water transportation, we must remember that it takes concerted efforts to strengthen waterways infrastructure. I therefore, urge the organised private sector to invest in water transportation, as the economic potential is limitless.”

