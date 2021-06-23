News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 7 high-capacity boats

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Determined to reduce traffic congestion and encourage residents to embrace water transportation, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated seven additional new boats built locally to enhance the capacity of the Lagos Ferry Services for efficient service delivery. The governor, who also launched the Cowry Card for water transportation to create a seamless payment scheme for ‘our Multimodal Transportation System,’ described the move as a fulfilment of his administration’s promise to double the number of boats in the fleet of LAGFERRY within the shortest time and increase its capacity to daily transport moreresidentstoreducetraffic congestion on the roads.

Speaking while inaugurating the boats, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he was delighted that Lagosians were already witnessing positive outcomes from his administration’s investment in the safety and viability of our waterways as a safe alternative to road transportation. He said his vision to have a seamless payment scheme for the Multimodal Transportation System, was gradually taking shape with the commencement of the integration of the rail lines, bus terminals and waterways.

The governor said: “In the last one year, LAGFERRY has moved over 500,000 passengers across our waterways, including the Super Eagles who were successfully ferried to and from Benin Republic for their AFCON qualifying match. In addition to commuting people, it is heart-warming to know that LAGFERRY promotes tourism and commerce by providing logistics solutions to business owners who move their trucks and cargoes through the waterways within Apapa and through regular charter services. “The impressive performance of LAGFERRY in the last one year is an indication of the growing confidence of our people in water transportation. It also justifies our decision to procure additional boats to enhance LAGFERRY’s operations and capacity to meet the transportation demands of its teeming passengers.”

As we empower LAGFERRY for efficient ferry services and provide an enabling environment for the continuous growth of water transportation, we must remember that it takes concerted efforts to strengthen waterways infrastructure. I therefore, urge the organised private sector to invest in water transportation, as the economic potential is limitless.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Govs parley Buhari, push for NEC meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

  G overnors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his intervention in a bid to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the ruling party.   This meeting came barely 24 hours after the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, had similar talks with the President […]
News

Suswan berates soldiers for killing Benue militia leader, Gana

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Former Benue State Governor, Senator Gabriel Suswam, yesterday, vehemently berated security operatives for killing a repentant Benue militia leader, Mr. Terwase Agwaza, alias Gana. Suswam, who made this condemnation in a statement he personally signed in Abuja, therefore, called for a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate the matter and establish what actually transpired. He […]
News

How NASS’ members hijack PRODA’s contracts, by DG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

There was mild drama yesterday at the ongoing investigations into the procurement violation at the Product Development Institute (PRODA) by the House of Representatives as the acting Director General, Engr. Fabian Okonkwo, declared that most of the contracts at the agency belonged to members of the National Assembly. Testifying before the Hon. Nasiru Ali Ahmed-led […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica