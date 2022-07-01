News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Abiru’s projects, empowers 1,250 in Epe

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comments Off on Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Abiru’s projects, empowers 1,250 in Epe

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday innaugurated key constituency projects facilitated and delivered by the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Sen. Tokunbo Abiru. The governor also commissioned a 960-capacity recreational facility built by the lawmaker with the support of Office of the Senior Special Assistance to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The recreational project comprises a football pitch, basketball and volleyball courts, administrative offices and change rooms. Sanwo-Olu also inaugurated the remodelled Oluwo Fish Market, which was upgraded by Senator Abiru to boost the trade and modernise vocation. The fish market was expanded to accommodate 240 open stalls, 80 lock-up stalls and five open trading areas.

also has 12 convenience facilities and four new offices for market leaders. The projects, Sanwo-Olu said, are ones that will have direct impacts on the socioeconomic reality of the town, praising Sen. Abiru for “diligently” representing the district in the National Assembly. The governor said: “Over the last 18 months, Senator Abiru has dutifully delivered the dividends of democracy in several areas and on multiple fronts, not just in the primary mandate of lawmaking, but also in terms of life-changing empowerment and endowment. “Today, we are here to commission a number of infrastructure projects by him, some of which are facilitated through the Office of the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), occupied an esteemed daughter of Lagos, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COAS: We’re sending criminals to God to answer for their crimes

Posted on Author Reporter

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja   The newly decorated Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, has declared that many bandits and other criminal elements undermining national security have been sent to God to go and answer for their crimes. Yahaya made this disclosure Wednesday shortly after being decorated to his new rank by President […]
News

Olawepo-Hashim felicitates with Muslims at Sallah

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business mogul and Presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo- Hashim, has felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-fitr celebration . He said the Ramadan period which has been of intense worship to Almighty Allah, should be a time to reflect and abide by the teachings of the […]
News

Ogun judiciary workers suspend strike

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Judicial workers in Ogun Stateyesterdaysuspended their near two-month strike. The workers, under the aegis of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), had embarked on the strike in August. They accused the state government of shortchanging them and demanded full payment of their salaries. New Telegraph reports that the industrial action had takenatolloncourtactivities. However, the strike […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica