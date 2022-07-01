Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Abiru’s projects, empowers 1,250 in Epe

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday innaugurated key constituency projects facilitated and delivered by the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Sen. Tokunbo Abiru. The governor also commissioned a 960-capacity recreational facility built by the lawmaker with the support of Office of the Senior Special Assistance to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The recreational project comprises a football pitch, basketball and volleyball courts, administrative offices and change rooms. Sanwo-Olu also inaugurated the remodelled Oluwo Fish Market, which was upgraded by Senator Abiru to boost the trade and modernise vocation. The fish market was expanded to accommodate 240 open stalls, 80 lock-up stalls and five open trading areas.

also has 12 convenience facilities and four new offices for market leaders. The projects, Sanwo-Olu said, are ones that will have direct impacts on the socioeconomic reality of the town, praising Sen. Abiru for “diligently” representing the district in the National Assembly. The governor said: “Over the last 18 months, Senator Abiru has dutifully delivered the dividends of democracy in several areas and on multiple fronts, not just in the primary mandate of lawmaking, but also in terms of life-changing empowerment and endowment. “Today, we are here to commission a number of infrastructure projects by him, some of which are facilitated through the Office of the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), occupied an esteemed daughter of Lagos, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.”

