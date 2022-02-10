Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Amuwo Odofin health facility

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday inaugurated a Primary Health Centre named after the representative of Lagos Central in the Senate, Oluremi Tinubu, in Amuwo Odofin. The two-storey facility built by Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh was initiated to shore up health care delivery to residents and those in the neighbouring Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA). The governor, in the company of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and cabinet members, also carried out a first-hand assessment of the ongoing state government’s projects. Sanwo-Olu described Amuwo-Odofin as “a strategic base” of assets critical to the actualisation of the economic potential of the state. Apart from connecting Lagos to an international border, he said the council also showcases the success of the state government’s intermodal transportation system. The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to Amuwo-Odofin residents. He said: “It is a great delight and honour to formally inaugurate the newly constructed Primary Health Centre named after our mother and mentor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as part of my scheduled activities during my working visit to Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area and Oriade Local Council Development Area.
Related Articles
Code of conduct to digitalise assets declaration
The Code of Conduct Bureau has said declaration of assets by elected and public officers would soon be done online. Director-General of CCB, Prof. Isah Mohammed disclosed this at the weekend during a one-day training workshop organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Coalition (CISLAC) in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation for members of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
W’Bank pledges $2.5m to assist property enumeration in Benue
The World Bank is expected to inject a whopping $2.5 million to assist the Benue State Government effectively carry out property enumeration project. Besides, the state government is to contribute at least N300 million to the success of the scheme. Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Solid Minerals, Mr. Bernard Unenge, disclosed this at the unveiling […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG releases WAEC, NECO, common entrance exams’ schedule
A comprehensive schedule for various national examinations, holding from 17th August to 18th November, 2020, for graduating classes has been released by the Federal Government. The schedule was an offshoot from the series of meetings held between the Ministers of Education and all the Chief Executives of examination bodies in the country. Minister of State […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)