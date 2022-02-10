News

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Amuwo Odofin health facility

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Amuwo Odofin health facility

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday inaugurated a Primary Health Centre named after the representative of Lagos Central in the Senate, Oluremi Tinubu, in Amuwo Odofin. The two-storey facility built by Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area Chairman, Valentine Buraimoh was initiated to shore up health care delivery to residents and those in the neighbouring Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA). The governor, in the company of his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and cabinet members, also carried out a first-hand assessment of the ongoing state government’s projects. Sanwo-Olu described Amuwo-Odofin as “a strategic base” of assets critical to the actualisation of the economic potential of the state. Apart from connecting Lagos to an international border, he said the council also showcases the success of the state government’s intermodal transportation system. The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy to Amuwo-Odofin residents. He said: “It is a great delight and honour to formally inaugurate the newly constructed Primary Health Centre named after our mother and mentor, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as part of my scheduled activities during my working visit to Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area and Oriade Local Council Development Area.

 

